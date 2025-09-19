Chelsea Green, Joe Hendry, Raquel Rodriguez, and others react to former WWE star's wedding update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Chelsea Green and Raquel Rodriguez, recently took to social media to react to a popular former NXT star's wedding update. The name in question is Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta).

Steph De Lander was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for only a year, from 2021 to 2022. During this time, she teamed up with Indi Hartwell for several matches and faced some top NXT talent, including Jacy Jayne. De Lander was released from her contract in April 2022. Since then, she has been competing on the independent circuit.

The former WWE star recently took to Instagram to upload several photos from her day out with her friends and partner, Mance Warner, at Disney Land ahead of their wedding. She was also seen wearing a bridal veil in her pics.

In her post's caption, Steph De Lander thanked everyone for joining her at Disney Land, and gave a special mention to Chelsea Green and her husband, Matt Cardona.

"From a certified Disney hater to a full-blown Disney adult… I had the best day EVER yesterday with the best bunch of pals I could ask for. Thank you to everyone and especially @themattcardona & @chelseaagreen ♥️🪄🫶🏼," she wrote.

Check out her post here.

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Chelsea Green, Joe Hendry, Dakota Kai, Tenille Dashwood, Thunder Rosa, Andre Chase, Stevie Turner, Dolph Ziggler, Maxxine Dupri, Cora Jade, Raquel Rodriguez, and more, reacted with a like on Steph De Lander's post. Meanwhile, Jessica McKay, Matt Cardona, Bryan Myers, and Indi Hartwell left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments. [Image credit: Steph De Lander's Instagram]

WWE star Chelsea Green dedicated a post to Steph De Lander

WWE star Chelsea Green recently took to Instagram to share several pictures from Disney Land, featuring Matt Cardona, Indi Hartwell, and Steph De Lander. In her post's caption, The Hot Mess wrote that she was ready to get to De Lander and Mance Warner's wedding.

"Ready to get @stephdelander & @mance_warner married ☠️🖤🤍," Green wrote.

It remains to be seen if Steph De Lander will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

