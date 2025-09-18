Chelsea Green breaks silence after former WWE star Steph De Lander shares personal update

Chelsea Green has broken her silence after former WWE star Persia Pirotta, now famously known as Steph De Lander, shared a personal update. De Lander previously served as valet for Green's husband, Matt Cardona, in TNA Wrestling and other independent promotions like GCW. De Lander got engaged to fellow TNA and GCW star Mance Warner back in April. The couple are set to get married soon and celebrated with a pre-wedding trip to Disneyland along with some of their friends like Green, Cardona, Piper Niven, Indi Hartwell and Gia Miller. Green also shared photos from their Disneyland adventure in preparation for De Lander and Warner's wedding. &quot;Ready to get @stephdelander &amp; @mance_warner married ☠️🖤🤍,&quot; Green wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteph De Lander is currently managing her fiancé Mance Warner in TNA Wrestling and GCW. It will be interesting to see if they are going to get some time off for their wedding and possibly their honeymoon afterward. Steph De Lander wants to see Chelsea Green in TNAIn between her stints with WWE, Chelsea Green was signed to TNA as Laurel Van Ness. Green left TNA in late 2022 to sign back with WWE and make her return at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. Speaking on Pro Wrestling &amp; MMA Interviews with Jim Varsallone back in February, Steph De Lander opened up about WWE's partnership with TNA. De Lander wants to see Green in a TNA ring and possibly work with Matt Cardona. &quot;I'm telling everyone that'll listen that we need Chelsea Green to pop up on TNA, just because whenever Matt Cardona is in the ring, the whole crowd chants Chelsea’s better and we want Chelsea. There’s certain people that I want to show up on TNA,&quot; De Lander said. [H/T Fightful]With a potential TNA Invasion storyline following NXT Homecoming, it might come true, especially with The Green Regime working alongside Ethan Page.