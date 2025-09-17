Shawn Michaels warned after "disrespecting" multiple stars during WWE NXT Homecoming

Multiple stars have delivered threatening messages to Shawn Michaels on social media during NXT Homecoming on Tuesday. WWE's developmental brand showcased its past and present talents, but they might have gone too far toward the end of the show.

Ad

Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams in a Winner Take All Match for the NXT Championship and TNA World Title was made official for next week. However, many current TNA stars were unhappy that a TNA World Championship match will feature two WWE talents.

Some even pointed out that it was supposed to be a partnership between WWE and TNA, but it appears to be one-sided following the decision to book the Winner Take All Match.

Ad

Trending

Here are the reactions, threats and warnings from the TNA stars on X, formerly known as Twitter:

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

PRYME Alexander @CedricAlexander I came to @ThisIsTNA for new opportunities and to reinvent myself. I refuse to sit around and have @WWENXT talent take those opportunities! It’s time for a change!! #PRYMEAlexander #TotalNonstopAlexander #NXTHomecoming

Ad

Edward Edwards @TheEddieEdwards Funny how @WWENXT thinks they can just offer up OUR championship in a title vs title match acting like @ThisIsTNA has no say in the matter ​ Truth is We’ve let this type of stuff happen for too long ​ Time for a change #NXTHomecoming TRUST THE SYSTEM

Ad

Eric Young @TheEricYoung @WWENXT don’t think for a second that the cleanse is only happening at @ThisIsTNA ! I ran that company once I brought a level of chaos and violence rarely seen ILL BE WATCHING! @_trickwilliams you have what I need and have been warned!!!!#NXTHomecoming

Ad

👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 @FrankieKazarian Remember this. I was the first ever contracted @ThisIsTNA male talent to appear on @WWENXT And, I am a TNA original. I will protect the kingdom that I built. Violently if necessary. #KingofTNA #NXTHomecoming

Ad

LEON SLATER @LEONSLATER_ TITLE FOR TITLE IS CRAZEH?! ARE YOU MAD?? OPTION C LOOKIN SWEETER BY THA DAY SMH #NXTHOMECOMING

Ad

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona I can’t be the only one who is sick of Trick Williams and his reign as @ThisIsTNA World Champ. I’m also sick of how @WWENXT treats TNA. Should I drive over to Full Sail? I’m only 30 minutes away. #NXTHomecoming

Ad

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Trick vs Oba is set up for the TNA Title at #NXTHomecoming?!? Even tho Trick is a @WWENXT talent who currently holds the @ThisIsTNA Championship, he shouldn’t be defending against a NXT talent. This is utter BS - It’s a TNA title &amp; should always be defended against TNA talent!

Ad

MOOSE™️ @TheMooseNation Title vs Title…..Winner takes all…is that even possible @milanmiracle ??? Doesn’t @carlossilva have to approve this decision. This is very frustrating. Will be watching this match very closely. I have unfinished business with both Oba and Trick @WWENXT #NXThomecoming

Ad

Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 @Santana_Proud Also. ​ To keep it real with everyone… I’m pretty sick and tired of all the “WWE/NXT has control over TNA and can do what they want”, bullsh*t. ​ Think it’s about time we put it to rest and do something about… #NXTHomecoming

Ad

Mustafa Ali @MustafaAli_X NXT celebrates its past but disrespects TNA’s future. ​ Many will talk about it. ​ A few will do something about it. ​ Consider this a warning @ShawnMichaels. @WWENXT #NXTHomecoming

Ad

Steve Maclin @SteveMaclin NXT remembers me. I don’t FORGET. Lines keep getting crossed and now, you’ll answer to me. ​ #HoldTheLine @ThisIsTNA #NXTHomecoming

Ad

Trey Miguel @TheTreyMiguel It’s crazy enough having our own champion not even be from our own show… but you’re going to defend it to someone else who’s not from here is crazy work? Did any of us even get an invite to this homecoming? All the shade 🤦🏻‍♂️ #NXTHomecoming

Ad

Zachary Wentz @ZacharyWentz Once upon a time I called NXT my home and I get no invite for homecoming? Looks like TNA ain’t getting love around here… somethings gotta give. #NXTHomecoming

Ad

Ash By Elegance @Ashamae_Sebera Alright alright .. I’ve heard enough @WWENXT .. seen enough … now I need one of the @ThisIsTNA males on the roster I don’t care who .. to show up and take what’s ours back!!! #NXTHomecoming

Ad

Cassie Lee @CassieLee Sick to death of @NXT running roughshod over @TNA like there are no consequences. You’re playing with fire @shawnmichaels

Ad

Jessica McKay @JessicaMcKay Wowwww, @WWENXT really thinking they can do whatever they want with @ThisIsTNA … you gotta be joking me!! #NXTHomecoming

Ad

𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 @Kelly_WP … AND NOW THE @ThisIsTNA WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP IS UP FOR GRABS BETWEEN TWO @WWENXT PEOPLE? I thought this was a partnership and not some bullsh*t #NXTHomecoming

Ad

雷影 .李 (Léi Yǐng .Lee) @TheLeiYingLee Sick of @WWENXT acting like they own wrestling. Stop disrespecting @ThisIsTNA #NXTHomecoming

Ad

Masha Slamovich マーシャ・スラモビッチ @mashaslamovich NXT develops talent. TNA creates legends. #NXTHomecoming

Ad

STEPH DE LANDER @stephdelander Wow @WWENXT really thinks they control @ThisIsTNA ! Don’t forget I still live right around the corner… Maybe it’s time for a different type of homecoming 😉 #NXTHomecoming

Ad

Tasha Steelz @RealTSteelz To quote a legendary man: ​ “Enough is Enough and It’s Time For A Change” ​ WE are fed up with the disrespect exhibited by @WWENXT towards the @ThisIsTNA World Championship. ​ …Time To Reclaim Our Throne and Take Back What’s Ours! ​ #NXTHomecoming #WWENXT

Ad

Xia Brookside ☆ ザイヤ・ブルックサイド @XiaBrookside I’m so done with hearing @WWENXT has control over @ThisIsTNA We can stand our ground with every single one of you! There’s a reason they call us the KNOCKOUTS! #NXTHomecoming

Ad

To further fuel the fire of rumors of a potential invasion by TNA, WWE acknowledged the angry tweets during NXT Homecoming's live broadcast through Vic Joseph.

It will be interesting to see if Shawn Michaels gets to negotiate with Santino Marella regarding the state of the TNA World Championship before next week's Winner Take All Match.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H kick off NXT Homecoming

To celebrate NXT Homecoming, Triple H opened the show and reminisced about the time he was in charge of the developmental brand. Shawn Michaels then made his way to the ring as two of the minds behind the two successful eras of NXT welcomed the fans.

Ad

Many former NXT talents were present during the show, including Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Carmelo Hayes, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Tyler Breeze, Grayson Waller, Finn Balor, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Shayna Baszler, Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn and Bobby Roode.

During her promo, Charlotte and Alexa also mentioned former NXT talents like Paige, Asuka, Carmella, Ember Moon, IYO SKY and Nia Jax. It was an eventful night for NXT, but TNA stars feeling overshadowed about the partnership is something to look forward to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!