Shawn Michaels warned after "disrespecting" multiple stars during WWE NXT Homecoming

Multiple stars have delivered threatening messages to Shawn Michaels on social media during NXT Homecoming on Tuesday. WWE's developmental brand showcased its past and present talents, but they might have gone too far toward the end of the show.
Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams in a Winner Take All Match for the NXT Championship and TNA World Title was made official for next week. However, many current TNA stars were unhappy that a TNA World Championship match will feature two WWE talents.
Some even pointed out that it was supposed to be a partnership between WWE and TNA, but it appears to be one-sided following the decision to book the Winner Take All Match.
Here are the reactions, threats and warnings from the TNA stars on X, formerly known as Twitter:
To further fuel the fire of rumors of a potential invasion by TNA, WWE acknowledged the angry tweets during NXT Homecoming's live broadcast through Vic Joseph.
It will be interesting to see if Shawn Michaels gets to negotiate with Santino Marella regarding the state of the TNA World Championship before next week's Winner Take All Match.
Shawn Michaels and Triple H kick off NXT Homecoming
To celebrate NXT Homecoming, Triple H opened the show and reminisced about the time he was in charge of the developmental brand. Shawn Michaels then made his way to the ring as two of the minds behind the two successful eras of NXT welcomed the fans.
Many former NXT talents were present during the show, including Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Carmelo Hayes, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Tyler Breeze, Grayson Waller, Finn Balor, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Shayna Baszler, Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn and Bobby Roode.
During her promo, Charlotte and Alexa also mentioned former NXT talents like Paige, Asuka, Carmella, Ember Moon, IYO SKY and Nia Jax. It was an eventful night for NXT, but TNA stars feeling overshadowed about the partnership is something to look forward to.
