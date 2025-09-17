  • home icon
  • "Winner takes all" - Blockbuster champion vs champion match announced next week

"Winner takes all" - Blockbuster champion vs champion match announced next week

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 17, 2025 02:01 GMT
WWE HQ
These two stars are popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A massive match was just announced for next week. Two champions will collide in a winner-takes-all match.

For the past couple of weeks, Oba Femi and Ricky Saints have been feuding for the NXT Championship ever since the latter made it clear he wanted a title shot. Tonight, on WWE NXT, Grayson Waller returned to the black and silver brand to host the Grayson Waller Effect with his guests Oba and Ricky. During the segment, Oba was dismissive of Saints and his hype. However, the former AEW star spoke from the heart when he recalled the hard work he put in to get to this point in his career. They were interrupted by Trick Williams, who said he was not done with Oba.

Therefore, Grayson Waller said he will speak to Ava and Santino Marella, and next week, Trick Williams can face Oba Femi in a winner takes all match. The winner of this bout can then face Ricky Saints at No Mercy. Trick and Oba agreed to the match.

"I have an idea. I'm actually going to talk to Ava and Santino, and how about next week on NXT, we do Trick Williams, the TNA Champion, one-on-one with the NXT Champion Oba Femi, title for title winner takes all... and then the winner faces Ricky Saints at No Mercy," Waller said.
NXT North American Champion Damian Priest also returned to the black and silver brand

Damian Priest also got his start in WWE NXT. He rose in the brand to become the NXT North American Champion. Since then, he has come a long way in his career.

Tonight, on NXT, Damian Priest returned to the black and silver brand in a backstage segment with Tavion Heights. He informed Tavion that he spoke to Ava and got him a North American Championship match against Ethan Page at No Mercy.

Damian Priest is just one of several people who returned for NXT Homecoming.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
