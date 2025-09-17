  • home icon
  • William Regal drops blockbuster WWE tease for next week

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 17, 2025 03:48 GMT
William Regal is a former Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter]

WWE veteran William Regal recently dropped a massive tease for a major upcoming Stamford-based promotion show. The tease was made during a backstage segment on the NXT Homecoming Premium Live Event.

William Regal returned to the developmental brand at NXT Homecoming. The veteran came out during the opening segment involving WWE CCO Triple H and Shawn Michaels. He also dropped a massive teaser for next week's NXT while talking to Ava.

A huge announcement was made during The Grayson Waller Effect on NXT Homecoming. The current NXT Champion, Oba Femi, is all set to face the current TNA World Champion, Trick Williams, in a Winner Takes All match on next week's edition of the developmental show.

also-read-trending Trending

Before the show went off the air, the two champions were shown in a face-off backstage. During this segment, William Regal was seen talking to NXT GM Ava in the background. The veteran told her that he no longer envied her job before saying that it seemed like she would have a lot of trouble next week, teasing a possible TNA invasion next week on WWE NXT.

"Ava, I don't envy your job anymore. Looks like you've got trouble on your hands next week," he said.
Check out his comments below:

Earlier in the show, commentator Vic Joseph also highlighted that, since the announcement of the Winner Takes All match for WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. TNA World Champion Trick Williams, several TNA personalities have been voicing their anger on social media.

"Book, I gotta bring it up. TNA wrestlers, personalities have been non-stop on social media. They are angry at that TNA and NXT Championship announcement next week live," Vic said.

This was also a teaser of a possible invasion from TNA stars on next week's edition of the developmental show. It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
