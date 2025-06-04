Chelsea Green lashes out at longtime WWE partner

Chelsea Green recently made WWE history, and despite a few setbacks, she remains a top act on SmackDown. The former TNA champion is one of WWE's most active Superstars on social media, and often, she can be found lashing out or trolling whoever is in her way. Green is now picking on a longtime WWE ally.

World Wrestling Entertainment and the USA Network have been partners since the 1970s. WWE and its flagship show, RAW, are credited for much of USA's massive growth over the years, and these days, the NBCUniversal-owned cable TV channel hosts SmackDown. The network is known to interact with WWE, its Superstars, and wrestling fans on all social media platforms, and their interactions with Chelsea Green have gone viral on multiple occasions.

The Green Regime's leader took to X this week to share an edited screenshot of the header graphic used by USA Network on their account. Instead of Cody Rhodes on the far left, followed by Alan Tudyk, Milo Callaghan, and Mariska Hargitay on the far right, Green's troll job featured her own picture on the left, followed by Tudyk, Hargitay, and Rhodes. The 34-year-old then trolled everyone by celebrating the fraud.

"The header of @USANetworkbecause I AM THE STAR AND I DESERVE EVERYTHING!!!! [star emoji] [woman tipping hand emoji] [heart hands emoji] [nail polish emoji] [heart decoration emoji]," Chelsea Green wrote with the graphic below.

USA played along and responded to Green's post, reiterating how they do appreciate her. Fans accused the network of immediately changing the header, not realizing Green was trolling everyone. Chelsea posted a follow-up today, lashing out at the USA Network for changing its actual header.

"wtf @USANetwork you DELETED me!? Was it something I said? [smiling face with horns emoji]," Chelsea Green wrote.

USA sarcastically responded to Green's tirade, saying they will always have the memory of yesterday. Green responded with her own "THEE AUDACITY!!" GIF to continue the lengthy social media back-and-forth with the network.

Chelsea Green to receive another major WWE rematch

Chelsea Green became the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion in December but was dethroned 131 days later by Zelina Vega. Vega then retained in the rematch at SNME 39 on May 24, despite interference by The Secret Hervice.

Green approached Nick Aldis on Friday's SmackDown and demanded Vega be stripped of the title and suspended. The SmackDown GM denied Green's demand but said she could earn another rematch at some point. Chelsea claimed she's not medically cleared due to the busted nose from SNME, so Vega will have to wait.

Green then volunteered Alba Fyre for the match, which saw the champ get the non-title win after avoiding interference by all three members of The Green Regime. Green removed her nose guard and tried to deck Vega but inadvertently decked Piper Niven when Vega ducked, leading to a Code Red on Fyre for the pin.

