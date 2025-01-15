Chelsea Green lashes out with non-PG warning to WWE fan

WWE Superstars often come to digital blows with fans online. The social media era of pro wrestling has brought everyone closer together like never before, but the interactions are not always positive. One fan caused a stir earlier today, and Chelsea Green unleashed an onslaught after taking it personally.

WWE's inaugural and current Women's United States Champion is married to the inaugural and current Internet Champion. Green and Matt Cardona began dating in January 2017, while he was with WWE and she was with TNA. He popped the question on April 4, 2019, then they tied the knot on New Year's Eve 2021.

The former Zack Ryder of WWE spent 15 years with the company. Cardona was released in 2020, but he went on to find major success in the indies, and has also worked for TNA, AEW, ROH, NWA, GCW, and MLW, among many others. He has expressed interest in a WWE return for some time and predicted a major pop and merchandise sales if he were to return at the Royal Rumble next month. However, the 39-year-old claimed to Ariel Helwani that WWE has not made an offer.

The King of the Indies believes he changed pro wrestling, but at least one fan disagrees. Responding to Cardona's remarks to Helwani, a wrestling content creator took to X to dismiss his thoughts, claiming no one talks or thinks about the three-time Slammy Award winner. The man wrapped the diatribe by declaring that Cardona isn't even a B+ talent and advised him to go watch his wife on Fridays.

"The fact that you’ve got your panties in a knot about someone speaking highly of themself, believing in themself and knowing their worth.. Get your head out of your a*s and realize he revolutionized professional wrestling by using social media. That ALONE changed the game. Put the keyboard down. Go back upstairs to your mum and eat the dinner she cooked you. Don’t make me embarrass you," Chelsea Green wrote.

Cardona and Green have teamed up eight times since 2021, for TNA, GCW, and AIW. Their most recent two-on-two win over Nick Aldis and Mickie James at TNA Multiverse of Matches in April 2022.

Chelsea Green teases WWE Netflix special

Chelsea Green secured her place in the WWE history books by becoming the inaugural Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. Now it appears a camera crew was following her around in the lead-up to the big win over Michin.

Green appeared on Casual Conversations this week and teased special footage from SNME that will be coming soon. She mentioned Netflix, but would not elaborate on the details.

"There’s a lot about that day that you are gonna end up seeing. I can’t tell you why, but you will. There’s some fun things that we have coming out, you know with our partnership with Netflix and things like that. So the day, a lot of you’ll be seeing and leading up to it, you’ll kind of be following possibly my journey or my emotions and things like that," Chelsea Green said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Green made her first title defense on Friday's live SmackDown. She retained over Michin in just under nine minutes, in what was a rematch from the eight-minute tournament final at SNME.

