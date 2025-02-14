Chelsea Green lashes out at WWE for being "invasive"

The Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, is at it again. She has now lashed out at WWE over a social media post.

The 33-year-old star is one of the most entertaining stars on the WWE roster. However, her words often get her into trouble. Despite this, fans love her and she is one of the most over stars in the company. Her antics on SmackDown have made her a fan favorite.

Last week on the Friday Night Show, Chelsea was at ringside for Piper Niven's match against Bianca Belair. Despite her best efforts, Niven wasn't able to defeat The EST. WWE successfully captured some of Green's hilarious expressions during the match and posted them on social media. The Women's United States Champion didn't take this too well and lashed out at her employer.

"This is SO invasive!!!!!!"

Check out her tweet below:

Vince Russo slammed Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton's first title matches

After winning the Women's United States Championship, Green defended her title for the first time against Michin, whom she had defeated just a few weeks earlier to win the championship. This made the outcome of her title defense too predictable.

Similarly, when Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women's Championship for the first time against Bayley, fans already knew that Tiffany would retain her title since she had just won it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo said that both Chelsea and Tiffany's title defenses were meaningless because the title was not going to change hands, as both women had recently won their respective titles.

"They just put the belt on Chelsea Green two weeks ago. Michin ain't beating Chelsea Green! So, why am I watching that? They did the same thing with Bayley and Tiffany Stratton."

Chelsea is set to face Naomi this week on SmackDown in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

