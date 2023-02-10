Chelsea Green makes bold claim against WWE RAW referee

Chelsea Green is still upset about losing to Asuka on WWE RAW.

This week's episode of the red brand marked Green's first match on the brand since December 2019, when she lost a match to Charlotte Flair.

While Green was hopeful of starting out this week with a win, that didn't happen as she found herself on the losing end in a match against The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka. Green took to social media this afternoon and continued to complain about her loss on RAW earlier this week to Asuka. This time blaming the referee, tweeting out:

"Wow... according to my rules & regulations handbook this referee was not prepped for a match of this caliber," Chelsea Green wrote.

We can only hope that Green intends to share her mysterious rules and regulations handbook with the rest of the WWE Universe in the near future.

Asuka responds to Chelsea Green's claim about bad officiating

While Chelsea Green continues to make excuses for her loss, Asuka has clearly heard enough of them and is making it known on social media that she's had enough.

The second-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion took to social media to respond to Green's latest excuse by telling her to shut her mouth. Tweeting out:

"Shut your big mouth," Asuka tweeted back to Green in response.

Asuka is currently scheduled to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 18 alongside Carmella, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Raquel Gonzalez, and Natalya.

The winner of this match will receive a RAW Women's Championship match against The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, at WrestleMania 39.

What do you make of Green's comments? Do you think she has a point about the officiating on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

