Chelsea Green makes a bold statement ahead of her title match on WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green believes that she and Sonya Deville will become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on SmackDown.

The two stars are currently set to challenge Women's Tag Team champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles on the blue brand this week. The Hot Mess and the Pride Fighter have never held gold in WWE before. If they win the tag titles this Friday night, it'll be a major accomplishment for them.

Heading into the match, Chelsea Green took to Twitter to share a photo of herself and her tag team partner Sonya Deville. In the caption, she wrote that in less than 24 hours, they'll be crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"Less than 24 hours until we become your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. @SonyaDevilleWWE #SmackDown," said Green.

You can check out the tweet below:

Dutch Mantell wants Lacey Evans to form a new team with Chelsea Green

Before joining forces with Sonya Deville, Green was involved in an alliance with Carmella on RAW. After The Princess of Staten Island was injured, she was paired with Deville instead. The two stars even competed in the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase match.

Speaking on Smack Talk, legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell stated that he wants Chelsea Green and Lacey Evans to form a new team in WWE.

"I'd like to see Lacey Evans with Chelsea. I'd like to see them together. I think they kind of match up. They've got some pretty big girls in that division now," said Mantell.

On RAW this week, Chelsea and Sonya defeated Candice LeRae and Michin in a tag team match. It'll be interesting to see whether they can do the same thing on SmackDown.

Do you think Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will lose the titles? Sound off in the comments below!

