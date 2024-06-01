Chelsea Green makes a huge prediction for both herself and Piper Niven

Chelsea Green is a superstar that not many in WWE can seem to stand. However, she and her best friend Piper Niven have been on a roll recently. In this regard, she made a huge prediction regarding their future.

The duo's decision to target Bayley has been a stroke of genius, and it looks like things can only get better for them. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) following yet another successful outing on SmackDown, Chelsea Green made a bold prediction.

Addressing the WWE Universe, she painted a vivid picture, one that sees both herself and Piper Niven at the very top. She claimed that in the near future, she would win the Money in the Bank briefcase, and on top of that, her "saucy little minx", Niven, would become WWE Women's Champion.

Trending

"Picture this. My saucy little minx, Piper wins the WWE Women’s Championship. I win Money In The Bank, obviously. We become to two most illustrious, entertaining, humble women in all of @WWE [blue heart emoji]," she wrote.

You can check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Money in the Bank is scheduled to take place roughly a month from now on July 6, 2024. Moreover, it will take place in the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada, which gives Chelsea Green a home advantage. It certainly will be an entertaining PLE with a lot on the line.

As for Piper Niven, reports suggest she could take on Bayley at Clash at the Castle: Scotland later this month. If this match comes to fruition Niven would have the advantage of challenging The Role Model in her home of Scotland. But, only time will tell if this proves to be the case indeed.

Chelsea Green was hilariously roasted by Naomi after SmackDown

Last night's episode of SmackDown was nothing short of eventful. While most of the WWE Universe will be talking about LA Knight's challenge to Logan Paul, or AJ Styles' vicious attack on Cody Rhodes, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven also had their fair share of highlights.

Not only did they blindside Bayley, but they also picked up a win over The Role Model and her tag partner Naomi later in the night. It's always great to get a win, but in this case, how victory was achieved was rather hilarious.

Towards the end of the match, it seemed that Naomi and Bayley had it in the bag. However, a late intervention from Niven prevented The Glow from pinning Green. She intervened by falling on top of Naomi, leaving her motionless.

It seemed humorous as Niven also crushed her best friend in the process, something that Naomi did not forget to remind them about on X.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, neither Green nor Niven had responded to Naomi's dig. However, if one thing is for certain, neither will take too kindly to these words, especially when they are coming from Bayley's long-time friend. They may just choose to target both Bayley and Naomi going forward.