WWE: Naomi has a hilarious message for Chelsea Green after SmackDown

WWE Superstar Naomi sent a hysterical message to Chelsea Green after Friday Night SmackDown. The two women were involved in tag team action on this week's blue show.

The Hot Mess and her tag partner Piper Niven attacked Bayley during her segment with Nia Jax. This led to the real-life Bloodline member stepping in for the current WWE Women's Champion. In a backstage segment, Nick Aldis told The Glow that she and The Role Model would face Niven and Green in a tag team match.

Naomi and Bayley could not secure a win over the former Women's Tag Team Champions because, when The Glow almost put The Hot Mess down for the pinfall, Piper Niven viciously hit the real-life Bloodline member to emerge victorious.

However, when the 33-year-old female star smashed Naomi, she also crushed her tag partner Chelsea Green in the process. Referencing this incident, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to X (formerly Twitter) and sent a hilarious message to The Hot Mess.

"Dropping groceries on people back like this should be illegal @PiperNivenWWE! Somebody check on @ImChelseaGreen 😬 #Smackdown," she wrote.

Naomi recently broke character to praise WWE star

Along with winning the Queen of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia, Nia Jax recently turned 40. Naomi and The Irresistible Force have had several WWE matches, with the latest being on the May 10 episode of SmackDown.

Despite their past and on-screen rivalry, The Glow broke her character and wished Nia Jax a happy birthday on social media. The 36-year-old star wrote:

"@LinaFanene I would tell you how much I love you, proud of you I am, how epic your return has been, how naturally funny you are, how glad I am that we are family, how sweet you are and more but you’ve been dragging me all year so sorry no HAPPY BIRTHDAY [party popper emoji] for you hahahah [smiling with face horns emoji]."

Only time will tell if Piper Niven manages to beat Bayley for the Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, to face Jax at SummerSlam 2024.

