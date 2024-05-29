Popular WWE Superstar breaks character to praise Nia Jax

WWE has crowned Nia Jax as the second-ever Queen of the Ring. The multi-time champion has made several allies and enemies over the years. While Jax has worked most of her career as a heel, her success cannot be denied, and that was clear today when a popular babyface superstar publicly praised her.

The Irresistible Force defeated Lyra Valkyria in the QOTR tournament finals at Saturday's WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE. Jax is expected to return to SmackDown as Queen this Friday, but for now, she's celebrating her 40th birthday. The Anoa'i Family member is receiving birthday wishes from dozens of fans and wrestlers today, including Naomi.

Queen Jax and The Glow have had around 16 matches since 2016, but only two were one-on-one. Jax defeated Naomi on the March 1, 2021 edition of RAW and again earlier this month on the May 10 SmackDown in the opening round of the QOTR tournament. Despite their past, Naomi broke character on X today by sending major praise and a few jokes to the Queen of WWE.

"@LinaFanene I would tell you how much I love you, proud of you I am, how epic your return has been, how naturally funny you are, how glad I am that we are family, how sweet you are and more but you’ve been dragging me all year so sorry no HAPPY BIRTHDAY [party popper emoji] for you hahahah [smiling with face horns emoji]," Naomi wrote.

Jax quickly responded with a few emojis and a five-word message to keep things friendly and on the up and up.

"[face with rolling eyes emoji x 3] it's all out of LOVE," Nia Jax wrote back to Naomi.

Jax and Naomi refer to each other as family because both are considered to be a part of the real-life Bloodline. Naomi married Jimmy Uso in 2014, while Jax is cousins with The Rock due to her father being cousins with The Rock's grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia.

Triple H praises the Queen of WWE

The inaugural WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE aired live from Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Gunther defeated Randy Orton to be crowned the 23rd King of the Ring, while Nia Jax was crowned the 2nd Queen of the Ring after defeating Lyra Valkyria.

Triple H shared an emotional post-match moment with Jax in the ring as he presented her with the crown. The Chief Content Officer later took to X and shared a backstage photo with Queen Nia while congratulating her.

"An Irresistible Force has taken the throne. Congratulations to your new Queen of the Ring, Nia Jax. #WWEKingAndQueen," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

The Irresistible Force defeated Naomi in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She then defeated Jade Cargill via DQ in the quarterfinals, Bianca Belair in the semifinals, and Valkyria in the finals.

