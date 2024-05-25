Triple H sends message to 39-year-old following major win at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Triple H has delivered a message to a WWE Superstar following their impressive victory at King and Queen of the Ring. The premium live event aired live from Jeddah Super Dome today in Saudi Arabia.

Lyra Valkyria squared off against Nia Jax in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament today. The Irresistible Force defeated Jade Cargill via disqualification and then Bianca Belair this past Friday night on SmackDown to advance to the finals. Valkyria was called up from NXT in this year's draft and was selected by the RAW brand.

The action went back and forth before Jax took control and put the former NXT Women's Champion away. She planted Valkyria with the Annihilator for the pinfall victory. Triple H took to Instagram following the match and congratulated Jax on emerging victorious in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

"An Irresistible Force has taken the throne. Congratulations to your new Queen of the Ring, Nia Jax. #WWEKingAndQueen," he wrote.

Nia Jax faced Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in the main event of the WWE Elimination Chamber in February but came up short. She returned to the company last September and has been very impressive so far. Only time will tell if she can become champion later this year at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback