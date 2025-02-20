Chelsea Green mentions one thing she wants WWE to do about WrestleMania

Chelsea Green recently spoke about WWE Elimination Chamber taking place in her home country of Canada. She felt that it was time for WrestleMania to return to Canada.

The Show of Shows will take place in Las Vegas over two nights in April. It's been rumored that next year's show will be held in New Orleans. The Land of Maple Syrup has not hosted the Show of Shows for more than two decades.

During a recent interview with Conman, Chelsea Green mentioned that she badly wants a WrestleMania on Canadian soil.

"I feel like, actually, we've had a great past five years for Canadian shows, and I just—I'm really hoping, praying, wishing, manifesting that we can possibly have a WrestleMania again in Canada... So, I think this is setting the tone. We had an amazing Money in the Bank show, and that, I believe, that was our highest-grossing Canadian stadium show or arena show," said Green.

She added:

"And then we had a really incredible Survivor Series. I mean, the crowd was insane! I don't know how many 'awesome' chants we got, but I was in the crowd listening, and I was just blown away. And then, of course, now we're coming back to Rogers and a stadium. It's like, what's next?" [2:50-3:43]

Vince Russo slammed Triple H's booking of Chelsea Green and Lyra Valkyria

The Hot Mess is the inaugural Women's United States Champion, while Lyra Valkyria is the first Women's United States Champion. Chelsea has had two title defenses so far but Lyra has none.

During an episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo criticized Triple H for booking Chelsea Green and Lyra Valkria to lose their respective Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

"Bayley beat Valkyria, the champion, to go in the Chamber - and Naomi beat (Chelsea Green). They look at it like 'Oh well, Chelsea is the champion and she's over. No, it doesn't work that way. Both of the champions, they just got the belts and you beat both of them within five days. How are you ever going to get anybody over that way."

Lyra Valkria will defend her title against Dakota Kai, who beat Ivy Nile in a #1 contender's match on RAW this week.

