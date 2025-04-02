  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 02, 2025 01:50 GMT
A former WWE star was in an unfortunate incident (Images via Instagram and WWE.com)
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently announced on social media that he was involved in a car accident. Several wrestlers sent positive messages to the beloved veteran.

The former world champion shared a photo of himself alongside the wrecked car on Instagram and wrote that it was a tough day for him. He said he had no idea how he was still walking around after the accident and that he got hospitalized.

You can check out the post below;

"TOUGH DAY FOR MICK! I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion," wrote Foley.
Kurt Angle commented on the spot by writing:

"You’ve actually did more damage in The ring than with that car. GOD Bless you Mick."

Cathy Kelley said she was glad that The Hardcore Legend was safe:

"oh no!!!!! glad you’re safe."

Chelsea Green sent him some healing vibes:

"Sending you healing vibes!!"

Natalya wrote:

"Oh no!!!!! I’m sorry, Mick! You are tough as nails!!!!!!!!!!"
You can check out a screenshot of the comments here:

A screenshot of the comments via IG.
Other wrestlers also commented on the post and reacted, including Thunder Rosa, Tyler Bate, Ricochet and Omos.

How did WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley react to John Cena's heel turn?

Everyone was taken aback when John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber, as it was a huge surprise.

Mick Foley shared his reaction to the turn while speaking on Busted Open:

"That look on Cena's face, oh, that was bright. I mean, that'll go down in wrestling lore. And I think that's where Hollywood has really served him well because it wasn't an overblown reaction. It just, he looked like a different person. It was like he transformed like I know that's John Cena, but he's like John Cena whose soul has been taken," said Foley.
Mick Foley will always go down as a WWE Legend. It's very unfortunate that he was badly injured in the accident.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Foley a speedy recovery.

Edited by Angana Roy
