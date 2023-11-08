Chelsea Green, Natalya, and several other WWE stars react to 26-year-old's claim following RAW

Chelsea Green, Natalya, and several other WWE stars have reacted to a bold claim from a superstar following RAW.

Last night's episode of the red brand was the first show following WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It was an eventful show, as The Miz won a Fatal 4-Way match to become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Zoey Stark also emerged victorious in a Battle Royal to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship. She is now scheduled to battle Rhea Ripley for the title at Survivor Series on November 25.

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri was a part of the Battle Royal and helped eliminate Piper Niven during the match. She took to Instagram today to claim that by "girl math," she is the actual winner of the last night's Battle Royal.

Natalya, former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green, and more stars reacted to her post, as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Dupri's post on Instagram.

WWE RAW star Ludwig Kaiser reveals why he flirted with Maxxine Dupri

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser seemed to take an interest in Maxxine Dupri during Gunther's rivalry with Alpha Academy's Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ludwig Kaiser explained why he flirted with Maxxine Dupri during Gunther's feud with Chad Gable. Kaiser admitted that he got distracted by Dupri's presence but still was able to stay focused on what was important:

"Sometimes it's hard not to get distracted, especially within the WWE Universe, I gotta say. I think as long as you keep your main goal right in front of your eyes, it's okay to have a little look left and right." [3:37 – 3:50]

You can check out the full interview with Imperium in the video below:

Maxxine Dupri has only competed in one singles match on the main roster so far, and it was a victory over Valhalla of The Viking Raiders on the July 13 edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see when the 26-year-old superstar has another singles match on television.

Are you excited about Zoey Stark versus Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

