Chelsea Green pitches new WWE tag team

Chelsea Green has an idea for who her next tag team partner should be in WWE. The former Women's United States Champion is currently aligned with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven as part of The Secret Hervice. But ahead of SummerSlam, she pitched a new tag team.The Hot Mess was a guest on Z100 New York and talked about her journey to WWE and her on-screen character. During the conversation, she brought up her entrance theme and said she would love Cardi B to sing it. She was then asked if she had any message for the rapper.She said:&quot;Yes, I already sent it to her on Twitter (X). I know she's a fangirl of me. She absolutely loves me. So maybe she should hop on over, and we should tag team. I don't know. I feel like maybe Chelsea Green, Chelsea G and Cardi B versus I mean really anyone, but I definitely want to go for the champs, the tag champs.&quot; [From 6:06 - 6:30]Well, Chelsea Green not only wants to team up with Cardi B but also challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship, currently held by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day.Cardi B is set to be the host of WWE's historic two-night SummerSlam. The rapper has been building the hype for her appearance on social media, tangling with various superstars. She teased working with Bianca Belair and has been involved in banter with Naomi and Bayley.Chelsea Green called out Cardi B for ignoring herChelsea Green's proposal for Cardi B to team up is interesting since the WWE Superstar complained about the singer ignoring her a few weeks ago.It started when Green posted a collage of her alongside Michael Jordan on X (fka Twitter), noting that they both were legends. This led to a response from Cardi B, who said she doesn't see Chelsea as a legend.The WWE star then tweeted about Cardi B not responding to her earlier, despite many calls.&quot;WTF NOW YOU ANSWER ME?! I been calling you all year!!!?? 😭😭😭,&quot; Green wrote.It now remains to be seen whether this time Cardi B responds swiftly to Green's idea and what she would have to say.