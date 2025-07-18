Chelsea Green upset with massive star for ignoring her

Chelsea Green is known for getting herself in trouble due to her antics. She recently admitted to being ignored by a massive star.

Chelsea Green has been trying to get Cardi B's attention for the past year. Green is one of the most entertaining acts on the WWE roster. However, her big mouth almost always lands her in unnecessary trouble. She was at it again on social media when she posted a photo of herself alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan. She called herself a WWE legend. This prompted Cardi B to respond that she doesn't see her as a legend.

The self-proclaimed WWE legend then responded in character, claiming that Cardi B chose to respond now after he had been calling her all year.

"WTF NOW YOU ANSWER ME?! I been calling you all year!!!?? 😭😭😭," Green wrote.

Chelsea Green wants to ban one of Nikki Bella's moves

Chelsea Green has been experiencing issues with Nikki Bella lately. Both women participated in the Women's Battle Royal at WWE Evolution last weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer eliminated Green from the match. Hence, both women competed in a singles match on RAW, and this time, Nikki had no problem defeating the former Women's United States Champion. However, Green was not happy with her loss.

Following the match, she took to social media in character to say that she was going to speak to WWE management about having the Bella Buster banned. She even tagged Triple H in the post.

"I AM SPEAKING TO @WWE MANAGEMENT AND BANNING YOUR BELLA BUSTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!! cc: @TripleH," she wrote.

This is not the first time Chelsea has threatened to file a complaint with the WWE. Based on her previous track record, it appears she will be unsuccessful this time as well.

