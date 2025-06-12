Chelsea Green predicts return of WWE show after six years

Chelsea Green has been a key member of the women's division on WWE SmackDown since joining the brand in 2024. In a recent interview, the 34-year-old gave her thoughts on whether the Total Divas reality show could return one day.
Total Divas aired on the American television network E! from 2013 to 2019. It chronicled the personal and professional lives of several female WWE stars, including The Bella Twins and Natalya. Although Green was never a cast member, she watched the popular series as a fan throughout its nine-season run.
On the Lightweight Podcast with Joe Vulpis, Green expressed an interest in joining the Total Divas cast if WWE revives the show:
"Joe, every day. Every minute of every hour of every day, I think about Total Divas. The demand is there, and I get told that all the time. I've also been told by numerous different people in WWE and outside of WWE and Hollywood that they've been pushing for it for years. It needs to happen, and it will happen. Whether it's called Total Divas or not, I think it'll come back in one way or another because how can it not?" [6:14 – 6:51]
The ninth Total Divas season ended in December 2019. E! also aired a spin-off series, Total Bellas, which ran from 2016 to 2021.
Chelsea Green addresses Total Divas' impact on WWE talent
Most of WWE's future stars hone their craft in the NXT developmental system before moving to the main roster.
According to Chelsea Green, a large number of the female talent in NXT became wrestling fans thanks to Total Divas:
"Truly, Total Divas is what got 75 percent of the females in NXT there. It attracted those women to wrestling. When I talk to a regular girly from Canada, one of the girls I went to high school with, one of my best friends, they know wrestling through knowing Nattie and the Bellas through Total Divas. They don't care about winning or losing. They just want to know who I work with that was on Total Divas." [6:51 – 7:26]
