Chelsea Green predicts return of WWE show after six years

Chelsea Green has been a key member of the women's division on WWE SmackDown since joining the brand in 2024. In a recent interview, the 34-year-old gave her thoughts on whether the Total Divas reality show could return one day.

Ad

Total Divas aired on the American television network E! from 2013 to 2019. It chronicled the personal and professional lives of several female WWE stars, including The Bella Twins and Natalya. Although Green was never a cast member, she watched the popular series as a fan throughout its nine-season run.

On the Lightweight Podcast with Joe Vulpis, Green expressed an interest in joining the Total Divas cast if WWE revives the show:

"Joe, every day. Every minute of every hour of every day, I think about Total Divas. The demand is there, and I get told that all the time. I've also been told by numerous different people in WWE and outside of WWE and Hollywood that they've been pushing for it for years. It needs to happen, and it will happen. Whether it's called Total Divas or not, I think it'll come back in one way or another because how can it not?" [6:14 – 6:51]

Ad

Trending

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Ad

The ninth Total Divas season ended in December 2019. E! also aired a spin-off series, Total Bellas, which ran from 2016 to 2021.

Chelsea Green addresses Total Divas' impact on WWE talent

Most of WWE's future stars hone their craft in the NXT developmental system before moving to the main roster.

According to Chelsea Green, a large number of the female talent in NXT became wrestling fans thanks to Total Divas:

Ad

"Truly, Total Divas is what got 75 percent of the females in NXT there. It attracted those women to wrestling. When I talk to a regular girly from Canada, one of the girls I went to high school with, one of my best friends, they know wrestling through knowing Nattie and the Bellas through Total Divas. They don't care about winning or losing. They just want to know who I work with that was on Total Divas." [6:51 – 7:26]

Ad

In the same interview, Green revealed which title she wants to challenge for at WWE Evolution on July 13.

Please credit the Lightweights Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Chelsea Green's quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!