Chelsea Green promises big change after becoming champion

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green made a brief comeback on WWE NXT shortly after her move to Friday Night SmackDown in the WWE Draft 2024. She also fought for the NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez on the 7 May episode of the developmental brand.

Chelsea is never one to keep her opinion to herself and she demonstrated that again on a recent podcast appearance. She appeared on WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray’s Busted Open podcast and spoke about the things she would modify if she became the champion.

“NXT is middle school, it's not even high school, it is middle school. Now, I'm not saying skill-wise — skill-wise, they are some of the best talent in the world, I cannot do 90 percent of the things those women can do. But it's middle school, they have life lessons to learn about WWE, about the main roster, about traveling 24/7 and coming home from France and going straight into a championship match, and that is what I'm going to teach them when I'm their champion. I'm going to teach them that there is so much more to this business than doing a front flip and a backflip." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Chelsea Green also said that she will bring several changes in the women’s division and especially focus on new talent paying respect to everyone. She particularly took aim at Roxanne Perez on social media and demanded that she should be more respectful to people who have had a bigger and longer impact in pro wrestling than she did.

Interestingly, however, The Hot Mess recently got caught in a moment that made her a subject of ridicule.

When Chelsea Green was left redfaced on social media

Chelsea Green was on WWE SmackDown to cheer and support her tag team partner, Piper Niven, against Jade Cargill. Niven and Cargill faced each other in a Queen of The Ring tournament match.

Notably, The Hot Mess tried to interfere in the match and give her partner the advantage. However, she ended up eating a big forearm from Cargill. A WWE fan clipped this section and uploaded it on X, forcing an embarrassed Chelsea Green to demand the footage be taken down furiously.

“DELETE THIS!!!!!!”

The fan had put a sarcastic caption to the video clip and rhetorically asked Chelsea Green if she was okay. It would be interesting to see how The Hot Mess establishes herself as a figure of respect on WWE NXT and clinches the NXT Championship from Perez.

