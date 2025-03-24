Chelsea Green reaches huge WWE milestone

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has just reached a huge milestone in her career. She proudly represents the company as the Women's United States Champion, and recently, she added another feather to her cap, completing 100 days as champion.

Chelsea Green won the title in December 2024 at Saturday Night's Main Event. In controversial fashion, she defeated Michin to win the final of the Women's United States Championship Tournament.

It was a huge win for her, as it was the first singles title of her WWE career. Since then, she has held the title with pride as the inaugural champion, and even recruited herself a cabinet called "The Green Regime."

Since becoming champion, Chelsea Green has been at odds with several superstars. The prominent thorn in her side has been Michin, whom she defeated to win the title. She has faced the 35-year-old thrice since Saturday Night's Main Event.

She even had a match with NXT star Sol Ruca. However, none have been able to stop her, as she looks all set to continue her reign of dominance.

It will be exciting to see what comes next for Green in this historic run. After all, considering WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, one can only assume WWE has big plans for her.

Chelsea Green has a new challenger to her title in Zelina Vega

As mentioned earlier, most of Chelsea Green's title defenses have been against Michin. However, she now has a new challenger stepping up to her in the form of Zelina Vega. Over the last two weeks, the 34-year-old has had a few run-ins with The Hot Mess.

Vega has made it clear that she wants the Women's United States Championship. Unfortunately, though, it was made clear that she had to get through The Green Regime before she could step up to the "COTUS." As such, she went one-on-one with Piper Niven on last week's SmackDown but failed to come out on top.

That being said, her loss came thanks to Green and Alba Fyre's interference. With that in mind, it's safe to say that Vega will be looking for redemption.

Perhaps she will get it in the form of a title match very soon. Whether it's on SmackDown or further down the line at WrestleMania 41, it is hard to say. However, at this point, it feels inevitable.

