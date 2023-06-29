Chelsea Green reacts to Matt Cardona's awkward training video with female superstar

Chelsea Green has reacted to Matt Cardona's awkward training video with former WWE Superstar and current independent wrestling star Steph De Lander.

Cardona and De Lander recently formed an alliance on the independent circuit after Green re-signed with WWE. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also refers to himself as the "Indy God."

Taking to Twitter, Green sent out a one-word reaction after she walked in on Cardona and De Lander's training session. It is to be noted that this video was filmed in kayfabe.

"WTF," wrote Green.

Prior to Chelsea Green's departure from the independent circuit, she worked closely alongside her husband, Matt Cardona. The two superstars appeared in numerous promotions, most notably GCW.

De Lander, meanwhile, was formerly known as Persia Pirotta in WWE. She has done a tremendous job since aligning with Cardona.

Maxxine Dupri spoke highly of Chelsea Green

WWE star Maxxine Dupri spoke highly of Chelsea Green and revealed that the two superstars travel with each other on a weekly basis.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Dupri stated that Green is like a big sister to her. She said:

"So I feel very blessed. I feel like I've just gotten so many snippets of gold from different people. I travel with Chelsea (Green) every week and she really has been in this business for so long, it is special for me to look at her as a big sister, and be like, 'Wait, am I doing this right? Is that right? How should I feel about this? What do you think?,' and kind of get that feedback."

Green returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January. She is currently part of a tag team with Sonya Deville, and the pairing is already a fan favorite in the women's tag team division.

