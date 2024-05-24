Chelsea Green reacts to special moment ahead of SmackDown; unexpected highlight

Chelsea Green has earned the spot of being a constant presence both inside and outside the ring with her work and fan engagement. Recently drafted to the SmackDown brand, she is churning out even better performances with more eyes on her. Interestingly, the comedic heel recently broke character on social media after witnessing an unexpected highlight.

The WWE team has reached Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to conduct the 2024 iteration of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Additionally, the team will also be recording the go-home episode of SmackDown in the city. While the company is bringing great joy to the fans in Jeddah, it also worked on a highlight to give its wrestlers a pop with the fans.

WWE posted a tweet on X showcasing a video where Chelsea Green was filming a video of a billboard advertising her name in bright lights. The tweet read that she was featured at the Riyadh Boulevard before the live airing of the May 24, 2024 episode of SmackDown. Delighted by this, the Hot Mess expressed gratitude with a tweet for receiving such an unexpected highlight.

“Life is a dream 💭.”

This was a very different response from a superstar who loves to brag about herself. This was also seen recently when she received a match opportunity against WWE Women’s Champion, Bayley. In fact, the entitled superstar automatically assumed that she had received a title opportunity against The Role Model.

When Bayley bullied Chelsea Green for her championship fantasies

On the May 17, 2024 episode of SmackDown, WWE commentator Byron Saxton spoke to Chelsea Green in a backstage interview. The Hot Mess talked to him and revealed how she will beat Bayley and become the new WWE Women’s Champion. However, her tag team partner Piper Niven informed her that she wasn’t entering a title match.

She allowed The Hot Mess to save face and told her that it would boost her chances of becoming a champ later. But, Bayley didn’t let this instance of ignorance from her opponent slide and mocked Chelsea Green in a tweet on X.

“What a slumdog.”

Bayley also targeted Green via several other tweets which resulted in the Hot Mess making a complaint to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis on X. However, it was actually Green who started the social media war when she said that she could easily beat the WWE Women’s Champ in any outfit she wore. It would be interesting to see if she actually scores a championship match against The Role Model in the future.