Chelsea Green reacts to teaming with 330-pound male WWE Superstar

Chelsea Green made her return to WWE in 2023 and was considered by many as one of the best returning stars of last year. She has just reacted to suggestions of teaming with a massive male WWE Superstar.

Bronson Reed has proven to be a destructive force of nature in the ring. He has destroyed anyone who has dared challenge him and looks to have a promising future ahead of him.

Apart from his massive size and frame, Reed is also known for his athleticism. His finisher, the Tsunami, has laid waste to many WWE Superstars.

Given his ability to dominate in the ring, when a fan suggested that Green join forces with Bronson Reed, she seemed positive about the idea.

"The @WWE universe wouldn't know what hit 'em."

This wouldn't be the first time that Green is teaming up with someone much bigger than her. Green's current tag team partner Piper Niven is also known for her size and agility in the ring. The duo lost the tag team titles in December last year.

Chelsea Green accuses Adam Pearce of a conspiracy

Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green have never managed to get along for several months. Green has threatened to have Pearce fired on multiple occassions but has failed each time.

Recently, Chelsea took to social media to say that she couldn't vote for her Slammy Award category and indicated that there was a controversy afoot.

"Wow... You can now vote for 2024 @WWE Slammy awards, but SOMEHOW my category doesn't seem to be working. I smell a conspiracy @ScrapDaddyAP!!!!!!"

When Pearce responded with a frowning face, Green accused him of being guilty.

"The face of a guilty man," Green wrote with a link to vote for her in the Slammy Awards.

It looks like these issues between Adam Pearce and Green aren't going to go away anytime soon as the former Women's Tag Team Champion constantly tries to take shots at the RAW General Manager.

