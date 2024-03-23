Former WWE champion targets Adam Pearce ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstars are constantly airing their grievances to Adam Pearce. A familiar face has just accused the company of a conspiracy ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced the return of The Slammy Awards today. This year, they are going with a Fan's Choice format, and the winners will be revealed during WrestleMania XL Weekend. Chelsea Green remains a thorn in the side of Adam Pearce, and now she's calling the RAW General Manager out over The Slammys.

Green is up for the Social Star of the Year award. The other nominees are Logan Paul, Grayson Waller, Drew McIntyre, and Liv Morgan. She took to X today to complain about how her online voting category wasn't working.

"Wow... you can now vote for 2024 @WWE Slammy awards, but SOMEHOW my category doesn't seem to be working. I smell a conspiracy @ScrapDaddyAP!!!!!!" Chelsea Green wrote.

Expand Tweet

Pearce then responded with a photo showing a frown on his face. Green labeled him guilty as charged and continued to plug her voting link.

"The face of a guilty man," Chelsea Green wrote with a link to vote for her in the Slammy Awards.

Expand Tweet

Voting is open for all Slammy categories on the company website. Big E and Cathy Kelley are scheduled to host the awards ceremony on Sunday, April 7, from the WWE World attraction in Philadelphia.

WWE NXT to be featured at The Slammy Awards

WWE NXT will have an even bigger WrestleMania XL Weekend now that the return of The Slammy Awards has been announced.

NXT Stand & Deliver IV is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The PLE has a special start time of 12pm ET to make time for Night One of WrestleMania. The following day will also be significant for the brand as officials will announce the NXT Superstar of the Year.

The nominees for NXT Superstar of the Year are Bron Breakker, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes, and Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov and Stratton were named Male and Female Competitor of the Year in the 2023 NXT Year-End Awards. Valkyria, Breakker, and Hayes were all nominated as well.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who is the best WWE General Manager? Adam Pearce Nick Aldis 0 votes View Discussion