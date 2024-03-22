WWE announces major return ahead of WrestleMania 40

A little over three years after WWE revived one of its major events, the sports entertainment giant is planning to do it again.

The Slammy Awards was introduced in 1986, and there were a total of 13 editions until 2015. However, in December 2020, the company hosted the event as a one-off. Over the years, a handful of wrestlers have become "Superstar of the Year," some cited as deserving while others were controversial.

The Stamford-based promotion has now announced that the award ceremony (promoted as The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards) will be aired live on all social media platforms, including YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch, on April 7, from WWE World at WrestleMania. Voting is open from today until Wednesday, March 27:

"Hosted by Cathy Kelley and WWE Superstar Big E, alongside special guest appearances from additional WWE Superstars, The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards will celebrate the very best achievements across the WWE Universe over the past year."

While Drew McIntyre was the recipient of the last "Superstar of the Year" award, 2015 was technically the last show hosted on RAW. Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins won it that year. Interestingly, it's worth noting that the last two winners of the "Superstar of the Year" award will lock horns for a world title at WrestleMania this year.

Who will win WWE Superstar of the Year at The Slammys in 2024?

In June 2014, The Shield officially broke up. Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (then Dean Ambrose) had a notable rivalry afterward, but Roman Reigns was kept apart from it. He was gunning for the world title at first but wound up sitting on the bench for the second half of 2014. Reigns developed a legitimate incarcerated hernia, which required surgery.

Despite this, he was awarded "Superstar of the Year" at the Slammy Awards event in December following his return that month. This was met with a mixed reaction from fans as a sentiment reverberated that he was replacing John Cena, who regularly received the honor before him. A month later, he won the Royal Rumble to a chorus of boos.

Aside from the "Superstar of the Year" award, there have been several other notable categories, such as "Match of the Year," "Rivalry of the Year," "Tag Team of the Year," and "Diva of the Year," among others.

