WWE 2020 SLAMMY Awards Results: Who won Superstar of the Year, Match of the Year? 

The 2020 SLAMMY Awards took place tonight on the free version of WWE Network. Hosted by record 45-time (and counting) 24/7 Champion R-Truth, the 2020 SLAMMY Awards covered the best moments and action from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown this year.

Here are the full results from the WWE 2020 SLAMMY Awards. Be sure to comment down and let us know your reactions to the same. Congratulations to all the winners.

WWE 2020 SLAMMY for Male Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre

The Year of Drew McIntyre is complete.



Drew McIntyre won the Men's Royal Rumble 2020. In the main event of WrestleMania 36, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. McIntyre went on to successfully defend his title against the likes of The Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton. Currently, he is in his second reign as the WWE Champion.

WWE 2020 SLAMMY for Return of the Year: Edge

Edge returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2020 after nearly nine years. Edge was forced to retire from in-ring competition on April 11, 2011, while still the World Heavyweight Champion after being diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis. At WrestleMania 36, Edge defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

WWE 2020 SLAMMY for Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge and Randy Orton, former World Tag Team Champions as Rated RKO, reunited at WWE Royal Rumble 2020 following The Rated-R Superstar's return. After a brief alliance, Edge eliminated Orton from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The two had a heated rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania 36 leading to a Last Man Standing Match at The Show of Shows which Edge won. The two clashed again at WWE Backlash 2020 in what was promoted as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. At Backlash, Randy Orton brought back the Punt Kick to defeat Edge.

WWE 2020 SLAMMY for Ring Gear of the Year: The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E)

WWE 2020 SLAMMY for Musical Performance of the Year: Elias