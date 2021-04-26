"My buddy Vince!" - Released WWE star on pitching ideas to Vince McMahon

Chelsea Green has gone into detail on pitching character ideas to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during their first meeting.

In a recent appearance on INSIGHT. with Chris Van Vliet, the recently-released WWE Superstar recalled her first meeting with Vince McMahon and how open he was to receiving new ideas.

Green said she felt very positive about the conversation after the meeting, referring to Vince McMahon as "my buddy Vince!"

"I have no idea the way he is with everybody else," said Green. "But he was very open to just listening to me!... So I went in there and I told him who I am, what I excel at and that I have so many ideas in my head. And I’ll give him any idea! I said, 'What do you want, tell me what you want, because I can give it to you!' And he said, 'OK, so what are these ideas?' So he let me list off these fifteen ideas I think. And he wrote them all down!"

Green also noted how Vince McMahon took an interest in who she was as a person, as well as a wrestler:

"After that, he kind of asked me, 'So tell me about you. Don’t tell me about the wrestler Chelsea, tell me about you. Who inspires you? What wrestler do you want to emulate? Tell me about your family.' It was all kind of crazy, because it just felt like I was sitting in front of my dad! Just chatting. I went in there, shoulders up to here, so nervous, and by the end I was like, my buddy Vince!," Green continued.

Green was released by WWE on April 15th.

Chelsea Green on being released by Vince McMahon

During the conversation, Chelsea Green also detailed the moments leading up to her WWE release, saying her partner Matt Cardona warned her other talent had begun to receive their releases.

"First of all, he warned me that this was coming. Not necessarily to me, that I was going to get fired. But he did call me and give me a 10-minute gap between the time he told me people are letting go and me getting let go," said Green.

Green stated she is looking forward to exploring other creative aspects of her career alongside wrestling.