Chelsea Green says former WWE Superstar "warned" her about potential release

Chelsea Green has opened up on the moments leading up to her WWE release. Green revealed her partner Matt Cardona warned her other WWE Superstars had begun receiving notifications of their releases from the company.

In a recent appearance on INSIGHT. with Chris Van Vliet, the former SmackDown star highlighted how supportive Cardona has been since the news of her WWE release broke. Green said Cardona was home "within 30 minutes" of receiving the news and even went as far as to help Green set up her own page on ProWrestlingTees.

Here's what Chelsea Green had to say about her fiancé Matt Cardona:

“He has been so, so great. First of all, he warned me that this was coming. Not necessarily to me, that I was going to get fired. But he did call me and give me a 10-minute gap between the time he told me people are letting go and me getting let go. He gave me that warning then I texted him and said ‘OK, I’ve been released.’"

She continued:

"I’m not joking he was home within 30 minutes. My Pro-Wrestling Tees store was up, he’s all go go go! Even harder than I was. I think that’s kind of the same way I felt when he was released. I was like what do we need to do? It’s nice to have someone on the other side of things keeping my head clear. But he’s so positive it’s been really nice. I’m able to bounce my ideas off of him.”

Chelsea Green was released by WWE on April 15th along with several other prominent names.

Chelsea Green is focusing on her future in wrestling

My convo with @ImChelseaGreen is out now!🔥



She talks about what’s next for her after being released by WWE, her fiancé @TheMattCardona, how she came up with the “hot mess” character, her time in @IMPACTWRESTLING and more!



📺: https://t.co/6pVHdhFAX5

🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6 pic.twitter.com/gnDZcmPFxG — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) April 22, 2021

Now that WWE is in her rear-view mirror, Chelsea Green says she is looking forward to "what's next" in her career. In her conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the star said she has always taken this approach throughout her time in wrestling. Green explained:

Advertisement

"My way of handling that has always been to go into overdrive with what’s next? That’s always the way my brain has worked with everything. So even when I became the IMPACT Champion, literally that night, what’s next? What am I going to do next?"

Her hands may be metaphorically tied at the moment, but the future still looks bright for Chelsea Green.