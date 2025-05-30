Chelsea Green renames her move after a male star uses it

Chelsea Green has officially renamed her move after it was used by a male star. She posted about it immediately.

While it's a move mostly made famous by Christian, the Unprettier, aka the Killswitch, is quite a famous move. It was also turned into one of Chelsea Green's finishing moves, which she used on a regular basis. She calls it the Unpretty-Her when she uses it, making it a bit different from the original version.

In a match tonight on TNA, Green's husband and WWE veteran Matt Cardona used the Unpretty-Her during his match for the title as well. He was trying to get the win and used the finisher, but unfortunately, his opponent kicked out. It was an obvious shout-out to Chelsea Green, and fans spotted it.

Now, the star sent a message to her husband as well. She decided to rename the move just for him, when he uses it, calling it the UNPRETTYHIM. Fans will have to wait and see if he makes it a regular part of his offense.

Green has used his move in the past, hitting the Rough Ryder on her opponents. However, it hasn't been a regular move that she has used.

