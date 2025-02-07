Chelsea Green responds to potential challenger; suggests match at Elimination Chamber

It has been a while since Chelsea Green became the Women's United States Champion, yet she has faced only one challenger so far. That said, The Hot Mess is open to defending the title and recently proposed a match at the Elimination Chamber against a possible challenger.

The potential challenger is Natalya, and Green accepted her challenge because of what was said at a recent WWE 2K25 event. After all, The Queen of Harts questioned Green's love for Canada.

Both women come from the Great White North, but in an interview with Diva Incarnate, Natalya stated that Canada was her "home country," not Chelsea Green's. She even claimed that the Women's United States Champion took the country for granted before boldly stating she would body slam her in front of Niagara Falls.

Not one to tolerate such ridicule, Green responded on X, criticizing Natalya for disrespecting the inaugural champion before accepting her challenge, and suggesting they contact Triple H to get a match booked in Canada.

"Disrespecting her inaugural champion!?? @NatbyNature let’s do it. Call Mr.HHH & meet me in Canada," tweeted Green.

With Elimination Chamber approaching and taking place in Toronto, it could be the perfect place for their match. But, at the end of the day, it all depends on Triple H and WWE Creative.

Chelsea Green has been challenged by Nikki Bella as well

Natalya isn't the only WWE superstar who wants a piece of Chelsea Green. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who made her presence known at the Royal Rumble, is also interested in facing the Women's United States Champion. At least, that's what she indicated in a backstage interview.

While speaking to Jackie Redmond, Bella was asked about potential opponents. She had two names in mind, the first being Bayley and the second being Green, whom she claimed she would kick off her high horse. The Hot Mess, of course, responded and suggested that she too was ready for such a match.

Despite being considered one of the more annoying figures in the locker room, Green's willingness to face all comers is commendable. It will be interesting to see who her next opponent will be.

