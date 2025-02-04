WWE champion responds to Nikki Bella's apparent challenge

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Following the premium live event, the Hall of Famer hinted at potential feuds with several female superstars, including Chelsea Green. The reigning Women's United States Champion has now responded to Bella's apparent challenge.

At Lucas Oil Stadium this past Saturday, The Fearless One unexpectedly appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble match, entering as the last competitor. She successfully eliminated Bayley from the 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match but was subsequently taken out by Nia Jax.

In a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, Nikki Bella declared her intention to dethrone the Hot Mess and knock her off her high horse. On X (formerly Twitter), Chelsea Green responded to the former Divas Champion's apparent challenge.

The 33-year-old champion posted a backstage photo with Nikki Bella and stated that she was looking forward to a potential showdown with her.

"Waiting for my Nikki vs President Chelsea moment… 🫡🇺🇸," she wrote.

Check out Green's tweet below:

Former WWE star reveals alleged truth about Nikki Bella and John Cena's breakup story

John Cena and Nikki Bella, both WWE Superstars, had a high-profile romance that lasted for six years and included a WrestleMania proposal. However, they ultimately broke up due to differing views on marriage and family.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman shared his insights into The Cenation Leader and The Fearless One's relationship. The former WWE star criticized Cena's demand that Nikki sign a 62-page agreement before moving in with him, expressing his disbelief at such a condition.

"I've always said I traveled with Cena for a while, I would say. And I've told him this, I was honest, I said, 'I cannot believe a) you make her sign a 62-page thing just to live in your house,' and then he called off the wedding. I mean, there were guys that would cut off their left leg to marry Nikki Bella. [Didn't she call it off?] No, no, no, no, no, no. [I don't know, I watched Total Bellas.] Yeah, Total Bellas did tell the story... He called it off. It was never gonna happen. It was never gonna happen," Coachman said.

Watch the full episode below:

Fans will have to wait and see if WWE plans to book a United States Championship bout between Chelsea Green and Nikki Bella on the road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

