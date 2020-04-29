Chelsea Green reveals meaning of VXT, talks lack of female factions in WWE 

Purrazzo and Green - along with Rachel Evers - formed VXT

NXT's women's division right now may just be the strongest women's division in professional wrestling - and one name at the forefront is Chelsea Green.

While chatting with Spencer Love of Win Column Sports Network, Green opened up about her best friend Deonna Purrazzo - who I had the pleasure of chatting with recently.

One note was on the potential of VXT - a faction made up of Green, Purrazzo, and Rachael Evers. Green would state that VXT was Rachael Evers' idea.

"It was just a short version of the word ‘vexed' - which Rachael Ellering came up with. She saw it and pitched it to Deonna and myself, for the three of us to be a strong, badass, Charlie’s Angels-type of group. We truly wanted to be the Undisputed Era of the girls.

Green would go on to say VXT fit so well because "vexed" means "to bring trouble, to cause a reckoning", but that shortening it to VXT was "perfect for chants and NXT rip-offs" as well as being "just a badass word".

While Evers got hurt just after wheels were put in motion, there had been rumours of a tag team between Purrazzo and Green using the name, but that never came to fruition, as The Virtuosa told me.

However, Green believes WWE may be missing a trick by not utilising factions in the women's division.

Advertisement

"One-hundred percent, and especially in WWE. That was such a crazy opportunity that we could have taken and run with, especially because the tag titles came out and then they were saying that NXT, or that the tag titles would be defended on every brand. I just felt like it was money."

Green again likened the potential of the trio to that of the Undisputed Era, stating that they could be singles stars in their own right, under the VXT umbrella, all bringing something different to the table.

"A strong person, a person that is more dramatic, which obviously is me, and then Deonna, the technical wrestler. I seriously think that could have been something that, if we had’ve got the opportunity, we could have totally run with it. But then I look back and I’m like, "Well, dang, I ended up on RAW, and Deonna ended up on RAW, so do I really care?'”

Green also opened up about having her first NXT match against Deonna Purrazzo, working with Lance Storm, and the possibility of NXT having its own Evolution event.

You can check out Spencer Love's interview with Chelsea Green here, and my interview with Deonna Purrazzo here.