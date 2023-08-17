Chelsea Green reveals she wants to talk to management after being paired with 32-year-old WWE Superstar

Chelsea Green has claimed that she is going to have to talk to WWE management after her new tag team partner was named this past Monday on RAW.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green both captured their first titles in WWE when the popular duo won the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17th edition of the red brand. Their title reign was over shortly after it began, as Deville is out of action after suffering a torn ACL.

Green started a talent search looking for her new tag team partner. She received auditions from the likes of R-Truth and Mick Foley but still didn't have a partner heading into Monday night's edition of WWE RAW. Piper Niven returned and declared herself to be Green's new partner.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Chelsea Green claimed that Piper Niven might not be the best fit as her new tag team partner and she is hoping to speak to Adam Pearce on Monday,

"I'm actually going to have to speak to a manager about this entire thing. I'm not sure that she is completely the right fit, but we are going to figure that out. I'm going to talk to Adam Pearce on Monday," said Green. [From 45:25 - 45:38]

Piper Niven on why she wanted to team up with Chelsea Green in WWE

WWE RAW star Piper Niven has shared why she wanted to become Chelsea Green's new tag team partner.

Piper Niven showed up right after Green claimed she was going to speak with Adam Pearce about finding about finding a new teammate. Niven claimed that she was trying to protect Green by becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

"When I saw these auditions going out on social media with just any Tom, Dick, or Harry thought they had a chance, I thought this girl has no idea what she is doing. Any psychopath could have just wondered in there and taken advantage of her, and what kind of predicament would she have been in then?" said Niven. [From 46:15 - 46:32]

Piper Niven then claimed that she stepped in as Chelsea Green's partner to keep her from teaming up with someone that doesn't deserve it.

"Do you want somebody that wants to be a stand in partner, or do you want a full time player? This is the kind of thing that you need to watch out for. This is why I stepped up to the plate because you're just not aware of these kind of things," added Niven. [From 47:57 - 48:07]

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green have a hilarious dynamic as a duo and shall make for entertaining champions. It will be fascinating to see which tag team steps up first to challenge Green and Niven for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Who would you like to see challenge for the titles? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here