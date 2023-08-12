58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer offers to be Chelsea Green's new tag team partner

A 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has responded to Chelsea Green's search for a new tag team partner.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW. However, Deville recently suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action for a substantial amount of time.

Green took to social media to begin a talent search for her new tag team partner to replace Deville while she is out with an injury. She has received a ton of responses, including one from the legendary Mick Foley today.

Mick Foley posted a hilarious video on social media and joked that he wished he was a woman so he could be Green's new tag team partner moving forward.

"Hello, this is the Hardcore Legend Mick Foley and this has to be one of the most exciting days in WWE history because I just heard that Chelsea Green is auditioning women to become her new tag team partner. Now, there are very few times in my life when I wished I was a woman, but this is one of them! If I was female, and I was like thirty years younger, and I was like 220 pounds lighter, never mind. The only thing you really need to know is this, Chelsea's got talent," he said.

Green noted on Instagram that she will consider Foley in her search for a new partner as they are both hardcore legends.

Chelsea Green claims that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships aren't going anywhere

Chelsea Green is determined to hang onto the Women's Tag Team Championships despite the injury to her tag team partner.

Green was released from the company in 2021 but made her triumphant return in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She has developed a connection with the WWE Universe since her return and finally captured her first title in the company alongside Sonya Deville.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Green stated that she worked incredibly hard to become a champion in WWE and that the belts aren't going anywhere.

"Nobody is touching these. Do you know how hard I worked for these? Eight years. Eight years, I have been fired and re-hired from this company. They are not going anywhere," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

The Women's Tag Team Championships have changed hands several times as of late. It will be interesting to see who Green selects as her new partner and if the duo will be able to have a lengthy reign as champions.

