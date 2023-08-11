"Contacted my lawyers" "I have been fired and re-hired from this company" - Current WWE star on still holding two championships

From time to time, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) lets go of its talents due to budget cuts or creative differences and then brings them back. Well, one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, has recently opened up about her current role in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 32-year-old star's tag team partner Sonya Deville on August 7th confirmed that she would be out of in-ring action for some time due to a torn ACL. Since the duo's celebration passed into oblivion immediately after The Jersey Devil announced her injury update, Chelsea Green has been left with both of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

While speaking on the WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves asked the champion if she had heard anything from Adam Pearce or the management about the titles since no decision had been made regarding the belts:

"It's Adam Pearce. No, I have gone ahead and contacted my lawyers, and I have contacted management, I've let them know, [the titles] are not going anywhere," she said.

The RAW Superstar asserted that if the titles were to be relinquished, the company has put up a fight with her. Green added:

"Nobody is touching these. Do you know how hard I worked for these? Eight years. Eight years, I have been fired and re-hired from this company. They are not going anywhere." [H/T - Fightful]

Former WWE star willing to return to be Chelsea Green's new tag team partner

Since Sonya Deville will be away from the ring for the foreseeable future, the 32-year-old star is looking for a new tag team partner. She hosted "Chelsea's Got Talent" auditions on Twitter, and former superstar James Ellsworth shared his interest in being a replacement for The Jersey Devil.

The 38-year-old male star sent in his video stating that he helped Carmella win Women's Money in the Bank and asked the champion to consider him as her tag team partner.

The former star responded to Chelsea's tweet.

Check out Ellsworth's audition clip here.

Only time will tell if WWE will strip off Chelsea Green from the Women's Tag Team Championship or find her a new pairing until Deville's television return.

