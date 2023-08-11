Former WWE star open to returning to be Chelsea Green's new tag team partner and replacing the injured Sonya Deville as champion

Chelsea Green might have found a new tag team partner following Sonya Deville's serious injury putting her out of action for the foreseeable future. Being a champion in WWE is no easy thing, as you always have a target on your back, so Chelsea Green is apparently wasting no time in finding a replacement.

Hosting "Chelsea's Got Talent" auditions on Twitter, she asked fans and wrestlers to send in their auditions. One former WWE star has replied, and Green has also retweeted him. The star in question is James Ellsworth.

Sonya Deville injured her knee during her match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair last week. She tore her ACL, which means that she may be out for anywhere between six to nine months.

WWE addressed her injury on RAW but didn't say what would happen to Chelsea Green and the tag team titles. The champion has seemingly taken matters into her own hands instead, confirming that she is hosting auditions for the empty spot of her tag team partner and the other half of the championship.

While most of the auditions she received were from fans, one audition in particular which she retweeted, was from former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth. He took the opportunity and pointed out how he had helped Carmella become the women's Money in the Bank holder as well.

Green retweeted it and a few other auditions she received but has not said anything about whether she's considering him.

Check out Ellsworth's 'audition' below:

Chelsea Green might need a teammate soon if she wants to retain the women's tag team titles

Over the last few months, it's been seen that if one star is injured, then the teammate is stripped of the women's tag team titles. This happened with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan after the latter's injury.

If Green is not able to find a partner, she may have to give up the titles. While the future of the titles was left open during the latest episode of RAW, there has been no indication of whether Green will eventually find an ally to carry the titles with.

Becky Lynch had teamed up with Trish Stratus after the former's initial partner, Lita, was injured during their tag team title reign. It remains to be seen whether someone will step up to the plate on next week's episode of RAW.

