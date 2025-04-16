Chelsea Green's husband Matt Cardona speaks out on apparent WrestleMania 41 snub

Chelsea Green is having a solid run on WWE SmackDown right now. The inaugural Women's United States Champion has developed a love-hate relationship with fans, and many are rallying for her ahead of WrestleMania 41. Green's famous husband just joined the discussion.

The Green Regime is currently running rampant on WWE's blue brand. Green is leading Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, known as The Secret Hervice, but there's a bit of WrestleMania Week controversy as recent reports revealed that currently there are no plans for Chelsea to defend her title on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Canadian star is married to a veteran wrestler who worked eight WrestleMania matches, with five happening on the pre-show: Matt Cardona.

The former Zack Ryder of WWE can't believe his "hot wife" isn't booked on the WrestleMania Vegas card. Chelsea Green's status continues to fuel debates in the WWE Universe this week, and recently, Cardona took to X/Twitter to weigh in.

"I know not everybody can be on #WrestleMania and I'm biased because she's my hot wife, but how is @ImChelseaGreen not on a 2 night Mania?!," Matt Cardona wrote.

Cardona's last match at The Showcase of The Immortals came in 2019. The WrestleMania 35 Kickoff saw Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins dethrone The Revival as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice in action on this week's WWE SmackDown

The biggest WWE SmackDown episode of the year is set to air live later this week, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup for the go-home edition of the blue brand before WrestleMania:

Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns John Cena returns to SmackDown

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air at 11 pm ET on Peacock, two hours after SmackDown ends on the USA Network. The ceremony will air just a few blocks away at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

