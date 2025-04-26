  • home icon
  • Chelsea Green's shocking loss on SmackDown, possibly due to backstage heat, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Apr 26, 2025 14:35 GMT
Chelsea Green was in action on SmackDown this week [Image: WWE.com]
Chelsea Green was in action on SmackDown this week [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Chelsea Green losing the Women's United States Championship. The star was in action on SmackDown this week.

Green was forced to defend the US title against Zelina Vega after two losses to the star in non-title matches. Alba Fyre and Piper Niven tried to interfere in the matchup, and the referee decided to eject both of them. This allowed Vega to hit the Code Red on her opponent and become the second-ever Women’s United States Champion.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that Green might have offended someone backstage to lose her push so abruptly. He compared the two stars and felt that Chelsea was the better champion for WWE. The veteran writer suggested that there may be some backstage issues, leading to the title change on SmackDown.

"I don't know why in the world you would take the belt off Chelsea Green. I would have to think this is wrestling bulsh*t. She probably did or said something that p*ssed somebody off." He continued, "When you look at Zelina Vega, when you look at Chelsea Green, who's the money? (Chelsea) without a shadow of a doubt. The only reason you would take the belt off her is if there's something going on that we don't know about, I think." [From 47:04 onwards]
Chelsea Green will be disappointed with the loss and how her title reign turned out. It will be interesting to see how the WWE books Green after this loss on SmackDown.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

