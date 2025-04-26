Chelsea Green's shocking loss on SmackDown, possibly due to backstage heat, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Chelsea Green losing the Women's United States Championship. The star was in action on SmackDown this week.

Ad

Green was forced to defend the US title against Zelina Vega after two losses to the star in non-title matches. Alba Fyre and Piper Niven tried to interfere in the matchup, and the referee decided to eject both of them. This allowed Vega to hit the Code Red on her opponent and become the second-ever Women’s United States Champion.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that Green might have offended someone backstage to lose her push so abruptly. He compared the two stars and felt that Chelsea was the better champion for WWE. The veteran writer suggested that there may be some backstage issues, leading to the title change on SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know why in the world you would take the belt off Chelsea Green. I would have to think this is wrestling bulsh*t. She probably did or said something that p*ssed somebody off." He continued, "When you look at Zelina Vega, when you look at Chelsea Green, who's the money? (Chelsea) without a shadow of a doubt. The only reason you would take the belt off her is if there's something going on that we don't know about, I think." [From 47:04 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Chelsea Green will be disappointed with the loss and how her title reign turned out. It will be interesting to see how the WWE books Green after this loss on SmackDown.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More