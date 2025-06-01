Chelsea Green says she hates top WWE Superstar

Former WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green has been in a heated feud with Zelina Vega on Friday Night SmackDown. The Hot Mess had a tough outing at the 39th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event when she lost the title rematch against Vega and sustained an injury, which has now forced her into some changes.

Zelina Vega tried to hit a 619 on Chelsea Green, a move which the former LWO member usually does as a tribute to her mentor, Rey Mysterio. The Women's United States Champion botched the move and, in trying to compensate, kicked out at The Hot Mess. Vega’s knee connected with the bridge of Green’s nose, breaking it and causing visible bleeding.

Recently, a fan on X/Twitter shared a GIF of Zelina Vega hitting Chelsea Green in the face with a knee on an episode of SmackDown. The former Women’s United States Champion reshared the clip and quote-tweeted, saying she hates Vega.

“I HATE HER SO MUCHHH!!!!!!!!!!!” Chelsea Green wrote.

Former WWE employee unhappy with Triple H putting the title on Zelina Vega over Chelsea Green

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is a fan of Chelsea Green. He has often lauded her performances and was happy when she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

Recently, while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Coach & Bro Show, Russo stated that he had nothing against Zelina Vega, but he didn’t like her dethroning Green. He claimed Triple H was petty and noted that the promotion hadn't done anything to build up the current champion's character.

Nothing against Zelina Vega but they haven't done anything with her either. This was just a title change because Triple H is petty. Triple H had to establish once again who's the boss. And you took the belt off of the most talented definitely female on the entire roster, maybe talent, period, on the entire roster," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see how long Vega and Green continue to get in each other's faces on WWE SmackDown and when their feud for the Women’s United States Championship reaches a conclusion.

