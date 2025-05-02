WWE SmackDown will hit the air live in less than an hour. Chelsea Green suffered a devastating loss one week ago, and now, an apparent funeral for her historic championship reign is rumored. Green has been fairly quiet, but now she's issuing another statement on the matter amid speculation on her future.

Zelina Vega became the second WWE Women's United States Champion last week by finally impeaching 'President Green' on SmackDown. The 17-minute bout ended her inaugural title reign at 131 days and came on the same night Vega's husband Aleister Black returned to work for the company. The future of The Green Regime has been up in the air ever since.

The Secret Hervice, Slaygent P aka Piper Niven and Slaygent A aka Alba Fyre, were not present for Green's somber arrival to the Wells Fargo Center in Dayton, Ohio, for tonight's SmackDown. Chelsea took to Instagram to share backstage footage from the arena, revealing what appears to be the start of a mock funeral service planned for tonight. She captioned the video by sending heartfelt condolences to the reign, declaring it to be the greatest the country has ever seen.

"rest in peace to the greatest reign the United States of America has ever seen [American flag emoji] 🫡," Chelsea Green wrote with the video below.

Officials have not confirmed if there will be a Green vs. Vega rematch. Chelsea previously issued a second "goodbye" message to the WWE Universe, which left her fans with more questions than answers.

