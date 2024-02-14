Chelsea Green sends a message to Adam Pearce

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green has recently sent a message to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the 32-year-old female star furiously met Pearce backstage. She expressed that Battle Royal for Elimination Chamber is only for losers and that she deserves a direct spot since she had been a former titleholder.

However, Shayna Baszler confronted Chelsea Green from behind and threatened to tear her apart on next week's RAW to crush her Elimination Chamber hopes. The former Women's Tag Team Champion, in her squeaky voice, said she would speak to "upper" management.

Taking to X, Green shared that at WrestleMania 40, it's going to be her vs. "Upper" management, referencing Adam Pearce. She also shared a very old picture of RAW GM during his early wrestling days.

"#WrestleMania XL 'Upper' Management vs ME @ScrapDaddyAP," she wrote.

Chelsea Green says Triple H and WWE had no idea how to use her after re-signing her

The 32-year-old female star made her return to World Wrestling Entertainment at the Royal Rumble 2023. In her second stint with the company, fans saw her winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chelsea Green revealed a conversation with Triple H before she made her way to the 30-woman contest last year:

"I said, I just want to come back. I don't care what you do with me. Because at that point I didn't. I just wanted stability and to be back. And I knew that if they gave me the opportunity that I felt I deserved in the first run, I could prove to them. I didn't know how and they had no idea. And then I think that it was like well, I mean, we've got her she signed why don't we just use her in the Rumble and we'll go from there?"

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Green ahead of heading into WrestleMania 40. Fans will surely be excited for her to see a singles title in WWE.

