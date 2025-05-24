Chelsea Green sends a message ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event; makes massive WWE tease

Chelsea Green was the inaugural Women's United States Champion, a title she won by beating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event in December last year. Before her rematch for the Women's US Title at the upcoming SNME, Green sent a massive tease on her X account, hinting at her victory on the show.

It was announced on SmackDown earlier that the Hot Mess will hope to regain her Women's United States Championship against Zelina Vega at SNME. Chelsea lost her title to Zelina Vega a few weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown.

Chelsea Green has been chasing the title ever since she lost it. Before she faced Zelina on SNME, she shared the match graphic on her X account. The Canadian wrote about introducing her second term, teasing at her massive victory.

"INTRODUCING: My Second Term 🫡🇺🇸" wrote Chelsea.

Fans are really excited for this match at Saturday Night's Main Event as it is the only women's bout booked on the show. It'll be interesting to see if Chelsea can indeed leave Tampa with the Women's United States Championship.

Chelsea Green hints towards adding Maxxine Dupri to get faction

During her reign as the first and longest-reigning Women's United States Champion, the Hot Mess won most of her matches with assistance from the Secret Hervice featuring Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

Chelsea recently shared a short clip on her X with Maxxine Dupri, hinting towards adding her to the Green Regime. They had a meeting with WWE, and Green shared a short clip with Maxxine from the washroom.

"Meetings with @WWE & @maxxinedupri 💄♥️!" Green wrote.

It would be exciting to see if Maxxine leaves the Alpha Academy to join Chelsea's Green Regime. She could also help Chelsea Green win back her Women's United States Title at Saturday Night's Main Event.

