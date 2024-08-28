Chelsea Green sends a message following shocking WWE debut

This week’s episode of NXT saw the WWE debut of a 40-year-old star. Notably, even the usually humorous Chelsea Green was left stunned by the surprise debut, following which she sent a message.

Rosemary entered the WWE arena to fight Kelani Jordan. The NXT Women’s North American Champion was waiting for Wendy Choo to select an opponent for her. However, she didn’t realize it would be someone as threatening as TNA’s Rosemary.

Jordan fought her way through her opponent’s unrelenting resilience but was intimidated by Rosemary multiple times. Eventually, she closed the match with a One-of-a-Kind Split-legged Moonsault and won. However, she was soon ambushed by Wendy Choo.

Following this, Rosemary appeared for an exclusive interview in which she didn’t acknowledge her defeat as a loss. Instead, she said that this was a win since she and Choo were now in Jordan’s head. Reacting to this clip posted on X by WWE, Chelsea Green tweeted a couple of emojis expressing both her shock and admiration.

“🤯🫶🏼,” she posted.

Rosemary may help Wendy Choo at WWE NXT No Mercy

In the interview, Rosemary noted that she may be from another realm, but a demon must help another demon. Thus, she may aid Wendy Choo in capturing the NXT Women’s North American Title at NXT No Mercy.

Moreover, Choo has already shown that she has the upper hand right now by leaving Kelani Jordan gasping for air with a chokehold after her win against Rosemary.

Notably, Rosemary also used the same chokehold against Jordan during the match. Thus, she could relay her observations on keeping the champion inside the submission hold while denying her chances to escape.

It would be interesting to see how NXT’s inaugural Women’s North American Champion will counter the eerie duo of Choo and Rosemary on September 1, 2024.

