Chelsea Green sends The Rock's daughter a message after losing title match against 22-year-old WWE star

Chelsea Green took to social media to send a message to NXT General Manager and The Rock's daughter Ava after her match against Roxanne Perez. She challenged the 22-year-old for the NXT Women's Championship this past Tuesday night in a losing effort.

The Hot Mess has been a part of WWE for numerous years, but she has never held a singles title in the company. She had the opportunity to win one on NXT this week but lost after being on the receiving end of Pop Rox. Green was drafted to SmackDown along with her tag team partner Piper Niven, and she wanted to bring the NXT Women's Title with her to the blue brand.

After the match, Roxanne Perez tweeted about her victory. Chelsea Green responded by messaging Ava to demand a rematch.

"AVA, A REMATCH IS NECESSARY!!!!!!!" wrote Green.

Chelsea Green believes Matt Cardona will return to WWE

The Hot Mess is married to former United States Champion Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder. They were released from WWE during the pandemic. She returned to the company last year, and he's thriving in the Indies.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Chelsea Green stated that it's only a matter of time before Matt Cardona returns to WWE.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said.

It'll be interesting to see whether or not Chelsea will get another title match against Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT.

