Chelsea Green sends warning to 34-year-old star after suffering two embarrassing losses

WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green just sent a warning to a 34-year-old superstar. She lost two recent encounters to this star.
Chelsea Green has been one of the most entertaining acts on SmackDown. She has currently gotten herself into a feud with Zelina Vega. The two women locked horns two weeks ago on the blue brand, and Vega emerged victorious via countout after Green was busy arguing with the commentators.
Last week on the blue brand, Chelsea marched into Nick Aldis' office and demanded that the General Manager set things right. Hence, the SmackDown GM booked another singles match between The Hot Mess and Zelina Vega. This time, Vega won via pinfall.
Now, the 34-year-old posted a GIF of the finish of last week's match. Chelsea responded by threatening to invoke the Sedition Act if Vega keeps mocking her.
"I will invoke the Sedition Act if you keep this up!!!!! 🫡[USA flag emoji]," she wrote.
Vince Russo was upset that Chelsea Green was left off WrestleMania 41
Chelsea Green made history last year by becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She has since become even more entertaining and played into her character by using Piper Niven and Alba Fyre as her Secret Hervice. She has been responsible for some really funny segments in recent weeks. However, despite being a champion and an entertaining act, she wasn't involved in WrestleMania 41. Green wasn't even used in a backstage segment on the show.
While reviewing Night Two of WrestleMania 41 with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo explained that he was waiting for at least one segment featuring Chelsea but was surprised that she was left off the show.
"I thought without a shadow of a doubt, they were somehow, someway, gonna work it in. Chelsea Green is not on either one of these two shows. Are you freaking kidding me? Like seriously, are you ribbing me? I didn't say anything because I thought she's gonna come out, she's gonna throw a hissy fit, they're gonna do something. Nothing," Russo said. [From 18:30 onwards]
It will be interesting to see how long Green will be able to retain her Women's United States Championship.