Chelsea Green is sent a message after 4-time WWE titleholder becomes double champion; huge title change

Chelsea Green has been sent a message after a huge title change. A four-time WWE champion sent her a message after winning the belts.

After a years-long reign with the Internet title, Matt Cardona lost it at the WSW Legacy event when he faced Jinder Mahal (aka Raj Dhesi) and Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth) in a Triple Threat match where Nemeth also put the WSW World title up for grabs. On the third night of the event, Nemeth won the Triple Threat match and came away with both titles. The titles were again on the line in a singles match the next night as Cardona faced Nemeth once more.

Matt Cardona won and became a double champion. The former WWE star defeated Nemeth, showing that he had what it takes to hold both titles.

The star not only won the match but could not contain his happiness, sending a message to Chelsea Green, his wife, immediately afterward. In a reference to Rocky, he said that he had done it and that he had become the new WSW World Heavyweight Champion and the new Internet Champion.

"Yo @chelseaagreen…I did it! Tonight in Sydney, I became the NEW @worldserieswrestling Champion and the NEW Internet Champion! 🇦🇺 @lena_kross @elitheseus @gabrielaeros."

Chelsea Green wants Matt Cardona back in WWE

While Chelsea Green will be happy about Matt Cardona's victory, she has also made it clear that she wants him to come to WWE in the future. At this point, it is uncertain when or if he will be coming to the company, but he is clearly finding success elsewhere.

"Well, look, we've already done it [going on the road together] so we know it's not easy. But I'm willing to try it out again, you know, and especially with [me] at WWE, we don't see each other enough. So, it would be really great to be on the road together and actually see each other," she said.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens next for the newly crowned double champion.

