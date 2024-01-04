Chelsea Green shares humorous reaction to former champion teasing WWE return

Chelsea Green recently shared a humorous reaction to a former champion teasing his WWE return on social media. The professional wrestler in question is Matt Cardona.

The 38-year-old wrestled for the Stamford-based company as Zack Ryder for 15 years before he was released in 2020. The Long Island Ice-Z became a crowd favorite during his run. During his time in the company, Ryder won the Intercontinental and United States Championships. He also won the tag Team Championship alongside Curt Hawkings twice.

After his departure from WWE, Matt Cardona reinvented himself to become one of the top names outside the Stamford-based company, impressing everyone with his work across various wrestling promotions.

Following The Rock's surprise return, Cardona took to Twitter reacting to the recent WWE returns. He further joked about his invite mail getting lost and teased a return by mentioning his wife, current WWE Superstar Chelsea Green:

"Rock is back. Punk is back. Awesome Truth is back. I think my invite got lost in the mail to the 2011 reunion. Just use @ImChelseaGreen's address. It’s the same thing," wrote Cardona.

Chelsea Green shared a humorous response to her husband's tweet. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion posted a GIF featuring a dog from the United States Postal Service.

You can check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green opens up about her "Chelsea's Got Talent"

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in July 2023. Unfortunately, the latter tore her ACL mere days after winning the gold. It left Green all on her own. As a result, she started holding auditions for "Chelsea's Got Talent" to find Sonya's replacement.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Love Wrestling, Green opened up about her plans for Chelsea's Got Talent. She also revealed that she wanted Cardi B to be a part of it:

"We saw Cathy Kelley, R-Truth, but we also saw really amazing NXT talent that people hadn't seen yet. Carmen from NXT auditioned, we saw reality stars like Heidi Montag from The Hills. So, I mean, It could've been anyone. I hadn't decided yet. It was only the preliminary rounds, nobody made it to the semi-finals and the finals."

Did you enjoy Chelsea's Got Talent back in the day? Sound off in the comments section below.