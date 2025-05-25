Chelsea Green shares injury update after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Chelsea Green faced off against Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX. The champ botched a 619, and Chelsea was busted open during the match. She shared an update on her injury via her X account.
After the show, the inaugural Women's United States Champion provided an update on her injury. She shared a video of herself from backstage, where Piper Niven and Alba Fyre accompanied her.
Along with the video, she wrote a massive caption. Check out an excerpt below:
"Well, I am mad, but it’s the kind of mad where you have to laugh because you KNOW you were robbed !!! And I was like… IS THIS REAL LIFE OR AM I ON A HIDDEN CAMERA SHOW ???; I literally turned to the ref and said “You’re kidding me right?” but no, apparently not. He said “You have to go to medical because your nose is broken” It’s okay though because BIIIG things are coming… and y’all know I’m never down for long !!!; Stay tuned !!!; P.S. Thinking about bangs !!!; P.P.S My nose really hurts !!!" Chelsea via X.
Check out the full post below:
Fans are wishing Chelsea a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the ring soon.
Zelina Vega is now 5-0 against Chelsea Green
After her loss against Zelina Vega on tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event, Chelsea Green has now lost to Zelina Vega five times. Her devastating defeat has now continued her losing streak against Zelina.
Chelsea's first loss to Zelina came last year on WWE Speed, where she lost to her in under 125 seconds. Zelina then defeated Chelsea twice before challenging her for the US title, which she also won. SNME marked Zelina's fifth consecutive victory over Chelsea Green.
After SNME, it will be interesting to see who Zelina feuds with as the Women's United States Champion.